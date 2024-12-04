Two Johns Hopkins University researchers have initiated preliminary work on synthesizing epiphragmin, a key protein found in snail mucus, with potential biomedical applications. The project aims to develop laboratory-based protein synthesis protocols as an alternative to traditional snail mucus extraction methods, as a press release noted.

Marie Wei, studying molecular and cellular biology and classics, and Cecelia Zhang, a biomedical engineering student at Johns Hopkins University, received $2,500 from the Whiting School’s Student Initiatives Fund in 2024 for the work.

The research team’s approach focuses on molecular DNA cloning and protein synthesis techniques. While existing literature documents snail mucus effects on cancer cell metastasis, the team notes significant gaps in understanding the underlying molecular mechanisms. The current work represents early-stage protein synthesis attempts. The researchers acknowledge their work requires extensive trial and error in protein production protocols.

According to Wei, snail mucus shows promise but lacks molecular-level understanding: “Researchers have been putting raw mucus into cancer cells and seeing them metastasize slower, but they’ve never actually understood what’s happening on a molecular level,” she said in a press release.

Documented performance metrics Current production: 3 gallons/hour with 4,000 snails using Muller machine

Recovery time: 1 month between mucus extractions

Initial funding: $750 (AgaraBio) + $2,500 (Whiting School grant)

Target processing time: 3 hours for equivalent yield (projected)

Current snail mucus extraction methods, using Muller machines, achieve documented production rates of three gallons per hour processing 4,000 snails. The researchers propose that synthetic production could potentially cut processing time to three hours for equivalent yields. While natural snail mucus has demonstrated effects on inflammation and tumor growth in previous studies, the therapeutic potential of synthetic variants awaits experimental validation.

The research team identifies several technical hurdles, including protein mutagenesis optimization and validation of biological activity in synthetic variants. Future development phases will require additional funding for extensive trials in protein production and characterization. The researchers indicate plans to explore enhanced properties through targeted protein modification.

Zhang suggests their synthetic approach could improve efficiency: “If we can directly make snail mucus, and we can streamline this protocol, then maybe it only takes three hours to get the same yield as the current protocols,” she noted.

Once the researchers succeed in synthesizing snail mucus, the researchers plan to offer it to skincare manufacturers and medical drug research. They could potentially customize it to be more adhesive or to target specific cancer cells, but “those steps are years away,” the press release noted.