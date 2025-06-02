At ASMS 2025, SCIEX staked a claim on end‑to‑end, high‑throughput proteomics with three related announcements. First up was the launch of the ZenoTOF 8600 mass spectrometer with a 10‑fold sensitivity gain over its predecessor. Then there was a Windows‑11‑compatible SCIEX OS 4.0 software release, announced alongside a new AI Quantitation package that automates fragment selection and reduces operator bias. Rounding out the news was a reseller agreement with Evosep that bundles the new Evosep Eno LC to deliver >5× more peptide IDs and >3× more protein groups in 500‑sample‑per‑day runs when paired with the 8600.

Taken together, the hardware, software and distribution deal create a standardized LC‑MS platform aimed at pharma and biotech labs that need both depth and throughput. The ZenoTOF 8600 system’s OptiFlow Pro/DJet/QJet ion-optics system, Zeno trap and Mass Guard technologies are designed to enhance ion transmission and uptime. Concurrently, its ZT Scan DIA 2.0 extends mass-range coverage, which, according to a beta-site study at ETH Zurich, yields 30–40% more identifications in complex omics samples.

Meanwhile, AI Quantitation (a separate add‑on to the OS ecosystem) eliminates manual fragmentation setup, and the updated SCIEX MS Data Converter 2.0 improves compatibility with open‑source tools.

In head‑to‑head runs against the ZenoTOF 7600+, the new 8600 achieved a ten‑fold boost in signal, according to SCIEX’s internal testing . A beta‑site evaluation at ETH Zurich reported 30–40 % more compound identifications in complex lipid and metabolite mixes. That’s enough to consolidate what were previously multi‑instrument workflows into a single platform, said principal investigator Nicola Zamboni, Ph.D. in prepared remarks. “And because of ZT Scan DIA 2.0, there is this additional treasure of information that has increased our capacity to discover new things, which we were not anticipating,” Zamboni added. “It’s the first time I’ve been able to do nominal mass resolution on the precursor, which finally allows us to do SWATH type of analysis on lipids or complex natural products.” Zamboni is adjunct professor at the Institute of Molecular Systems Biology of ETH Zurich.

When coupled to Evosep’s Eno LC, the company says the system processed 500 samples in a single day, returning five‑fold more peptide precursors and three‑fold more protein groups than earlier configurations.