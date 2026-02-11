SLAS 2026 show floor roundup: Partnerships, kits and new categories

Beyond the headline platform launches at SLAS 2026, a quieter wave of partnerships, reagent kits, and niche hardware targeted the unglamorous bottlenecks that slow drug discovery and lab operations. If you missed the bigger moves, see our coverage of the lab OS wars, ABB’s GoFa cobot lab workflows, Biosero’s GoSimple workcells and Green Button Go AI and Automata’s $45M raise.

SPT Labtech + BellBrook Labs: Cancer screening with results to show

SPT Labtech and BellBrook Labs developed a miniaturized screening platform combining BellBrook’s Transcreener ADP2 assay with SPT Labtech’s dragonfly discovery system. The collaboration targets VPS4B ATPase, an oncology target with a synthetic-lethal relationship to VPS4A. Working in 384- and 1536-well formats, the platform achieved Z′ values exceeding 0.9 and 0.8, respectively. A pilot screen of 1,280 bioactive compounds yielded a 1% hit rate with just 0.1% assay interference, identifying 13 novel VPS4B inhibitors. The news was presented at SLAS as poster #1281-B.

Synthace + Charles River: Design of experiments at scale

Synthace and Charles River Laboratories announced a collaboration bringing Synthace’s Design of Experiments (DoE) software into Charles River’s assay development services. A proof-of-concept project successfully developed and transferred a 1536-well assay across multiple labs using over 700 experimental conditions. The pitch: DoE plus automation replaces one-factor-at-a-time (OFAT) methods and reduces the reproducibility crisis that an estimated 70% of researchers acknowledge (per a 2016 Nature survey of 1,500 scientists). “We’re dramatically reducing the amount of time we need to develop robust assays,” said Dr. Rob Howes, Senior Director of Small Molecule Discovery at Charles River.

Omega Bio-tek: Two kits, three automation partners

Omega Bio-tek launched a Mag-Bind Blood & Saliva DNA LSP kit optimized for the Hamilton Microlab STAR X, an endotoxin-free Plasmid Midi kit validated on the Dynamic Devices LYNX, and a sequencing data collaboration with Plasmidsaurus validating plasmid prep quality. A Techmatic partnership was also previewed with details to come. The common thread: instrument-specific kit optimization for automated workflows, moving beyond generic protocols.

Sapio Sciences: ELN survey says scientists are frustrated

Before the show, Sapio released survey data from 150 scientists across U.S. and European labs: 65% have repeated experiments because prior results were hard to find, only 62% say their ELN lets them work efficiently, and 45% use unauthorized “shadow AI” tools via personal accounts, despite known IP and compliance risks. Only 5% can analyze data without specialist support. “Scientists aren’t turning to public AI because they want to bypass governance,” said CIO Sean Blake. “They’re doing it because existing lab tools can’t help them.” Sapio is using the findings to position its AI-native ELaiN platform against incumbents.

Openshelf: Lab inventory gets its own robot

Founded by Chiu Chau, who previously built Opentrons into a $1.8B lab robotics company, Openshelf unveiled LB AS/RS, a compact automated storage and retrieval system for lab inventory. It handles storage, retrieval, tracking and gravimetric measurement with open-source APIs and SDKs for integration with LIMS and robotic workflows. Backed by HAX/SOSV. Target problem: “where is my stuff?”

Tangible Scientific: Compound management as a service

Tangible Scientific launched a tech-enabled compound management platform for discovery-stage biotechs. The service combines centralized compound storage at its Natick, MA, facility, software-orchestrated ordering and same-day Boston delivery. The company claims 20–40% DMTA cycle-time reduction. In August 2025, Tangible partnered with Ginkgo Datapoints and Inductive Bio to connect compound logistics with AI-driven ADME profiling. Selected for the SLAS Innovation AveNEW program.

Dynamic42: Oxygen sensing for organ-on-chip

German organ-on-chip developer Dynamic42 launched the DynamicOrgan O₂ Sensor Kit, embedding PyroScience REDFLASH optical oxygen sensors directly into biochip architecture. It enables non-invasive, real-time oxygen monitoring under perfusion, a parameter the company says is “one of the least directly measured” in complex in vitro models.

GelTech Labs: Automating Hydrogel Testing

GelTech Labs debuted Carousel, an automated swelling and degradation testing instrument for hydrogels. Founded in 2024 by Sinan Gölhan out of UC San Diego, the startup has raised $1.3M (NSF I-Corps + investors) to automate what are currently 100-hour manual workflows in biomaterials R&D. Named an SLAS Ignite Award finalist. New category, first mover.

Company Announcement Category SPT Labtech + BellBrook VPS4B screening platform (dragonfly + Transcreener) Drug discovery Synthace + Charles River DoE-driven assay development collaboration Assay services Omega Bio-tek 2 automation-ready purification kits + sequencing validation Reagents Sapio Sciences ELN frustration survey (n=150); shadow AI findings Lab informatics Openshelf LB AS/RS lab inventory automation Lab operations Tangible Scientific Compound Management as a Service Drug discovery ops Dynamic42 DynamicOrgan O₂ Sensor Kit Organ-on-chip GelTech Labs Carousel hydrogel testing platform Materials testing

All announcements from SLAS 2026, Boston, February 7–11.