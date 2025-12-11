Thermo Fisher launches X and S Series centrifuges with natural-refrigerant cooling

Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific X and S Series general-purpose centrifuges, featuring a natural refrigerant cooling system designed to comply with E.U. and U.S. EPA F-gas regulations.

The 4-liter centrifuges use the company’s GreenCool Technology, based on hydrocarbon refrigerant R290, which Thermo Fisher says delivers a global warming potential (GWP) of 3, compared with 1,430 for prior cooling systems. The company also says the new models are up to 6% more energy efficient than earlier versions.

Thermo Fisher said the X and S Series are manufactured at its Osterode am Harz, Germany site, which it describes as a certified zero-waste facility powered by 100% renewable electricity.

The systems can be equipped with Thermo Scientific Fiberlite carbon fiber rotors, which the company says are up to 60% lighter than aluminum, enabling faster acceleration/deceleration and reducing energy use per run.

In performance specifications, Thermo Fisher said the X and S Series deliver fixed-angle rotor RCF above 25,000 × g and swinging bucket rotor RCF above 7,000 × g. Rotor options include up to 18 rotors for the X Series and 13 for the S Series, according to the company.

Ergonomics and safety features include Auto-Lock Rotor Exchange, which Thermo Fisher says enables rotor changes in less than three seconds, and ClickSeal biocontainment lids designed for one-handed operation. The X Series also offers an optional SECURE-Spin Mode intended to support connectivity and compatibility with sample-tracking software.

User interface options include a touchscreen on the X Series and a standard LCD on the S Series. Configurations include ventilated benchtop units and refrigerated floor and benchtop models, with both general-use and IVD/MD variants.

“At Thermo Fisher, we take sustainability into account in every part of the product journey, from design to manufacturing to end-of-life disposal,” said Noreen Hong, vice president and general manager of growth, protection and separation at Thermo Fisher Scientific, in a statement.

Thermo Fisher said the X and S Series extend its earlier rollout of natural-refrigerant technology: in March 2025, the company launched the Thermo Scientific Cryofuge, BIOS and LYNX centrifuges, which it described as the first floor-model centrifuges to feature the same next-generation cooling system. Those products replaced the Sorvall brand previously offered by Thermo Fisher, the company said.

Targeted applications include academic research, cell culture, cell and gene therapy, bioproduction, QA/QC laboratories, molecular biology, clinical diagnostics, and clinical/IVF.