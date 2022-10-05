Thermo Fisher Scientific launches a more sustainable solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting

Thermo Fisher Scientific has unveiled the Thermo Scientific DynaSpin Single-Use Centrifuge system at the BioProcess International annual conference in Boston. The system is specifically designed to provide an optimal single-use solution for large-scale cell culture harvesting. The DynaSpin system improves and streamlines harvesting for cell culture separation in single-use bioprocesses by reducing the number of depth filtration cartridges required to complete the harvest process. The DynaSpin solution delivers equivalent or improved product yield compared to traditional harvest systems while enabling operational efficiency, cost savings and sustainable practices in the production of biologics.

The DynaSpin system helps reduce overall production costs while allowing biologic manufacturers to support their sustainability goals. By reducing the number of filters required for harvesting, this product offers upwards of a six-fold reduction in material requirements, eliminating 70% of waste compared to traditional harvest systems.

“We developed the DynaSpin system with an eye on efficiently harvesting biologics at large-scale, such as from our 5,000-L Thermo Scientific DynaDrive Bioreactor,” said Srini Paluri, vice president & general manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s bioproduction business. “It was critical that the solution also consider the environment while outperforming traditional harvest solutions and delivering consistent product yields to our customers. The DynaSpin technology meets these objectives and will help our customers provide greater accessibility of therapeutics and vaccines globally.”

In addition to the optimized design and smaller equipment footprint, the DynaSpin system incorporates the well-documented advantages of single-use products, including scalability, rapid change over, reduced downtime and lower risk of contamination to the workflow. The ergonomic design of the system provides ease of access for system operation and maintenance, including loading and unloading the single-use rotor and line set assembly. DynaSpin brings automation technology not previously available in single-use solutions for harvesting. It provides configurable user access, audit trail and batch reporting, allowing the users to meet 21 CFR Part 11 compliance.

The DynaSpin Centrifuge system will be available to order in the fourth quarter of 2022. Please visit thermofisher.com/dynaspin for more information about the DynaSpin Centrifuge system.