Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Invitrogen EVOS S1000 Spatial Imaging System, designed to help researchers generate more efficient, high-quality, multiplexed images of tissue samples. The system uses advanced spectral technology to capture images of up to nine targets simultaneously, reducing the need for multiple imaging rounds and preserving tissue integrity.

“Understanding tissue structure and function is crucial for developing new treatments for solid tumors and neurodegenerative diseases,” said Trisha Dowling, vice president and general manager for flow and imaging technologies at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The EVOS S1000 provides a detailed snapshot of tissue microenvironments in their native state, helping researchers accelerate experiments and advance critical research areas.”

The system is compatible with various reagents and antibodies, making it adaptable to existing laboratory workflows. Carolina Oses Sepúlveda, a researcher and lab manager at SciLifeLab Stockholm, noted, “With the EVOS S1000, we can select any antibody or reagent — or even work without antibodies — which reduces sample processing time and increases flexibility.”

Now available in the U.S. and Europe, the EVOS S1000 aims to support research into complex biological systems and disease treatments. For more information, visit thermofisher.com/evoss1000.

