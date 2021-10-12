Thermo Fisher Scientific launches Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System

While chromatography is the backbone of downstream bioprocessing, commercially available single-use chromatography system options are limited in their ability to scale and provide advanced processing capabilities. Thermo Fisher Scientific has solved the problem with the Thermo Scientific HyPeak Chromatography System. It’s the first single-use chromatography system for bioprocessing and offers a wide operational flow range, from 1LPH to 1,980LPH, through a combination of pumps and fluid transfer assemblies (FTA) that enable scalability from process development to cGMP manufacturing.

With an innovative zero dead-leg, ring flush valve manifold, the system allows easy and precise operation and contributes to optimal system volumes and reduced buffer use resulting in improved product yield. The system also offers end users the flexibility to use the existing Emerson DeltaV automation infrastructure to enable ease of integration, and tech transfer.

The Hypeak can be used for therapeutic and vaccine development where there is a need for scalability, performance and reduced costs.

The system features:

Increased scalability: Available as a single system for process development and production scale for reduced capital expenses and a more efficient facility footprint.

Higher product yield: Addresses traditional chromatography challenges, where valve and FTA designs may result in buffer holdover, resulting in lower yields.

Simplified tech transfer: Built on the widely used Emerson DeltaV automation platform to enable upstream and downstream data integration and the TruChrom application provides a versatile user interface.

