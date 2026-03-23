Thermo Fisher’s Fluid Ease Pro ClipTip puts a touchscreen on the electronic pipette

Most electronic pipettes still rely on rocker, joystick, button or wheel-based navigation paired with compact displays and menus that reward memorization over intuition. Protocol setup can require hands-on coaching, and misselected protocols may not surface until results fail to reproduce.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is launching the Fluid Ease Pro ClipTip electronic pipette with a direct challenge to that paradigm: a 2.0-inch color IPS LCD with a projected capacitive touchscreen, which the company says is the first of its kind on a pipettem, designed to make protocol setup, execution, and sharing self-evident rather than learned. The touchscreen is compatible with nitrile, latex and vinyl gloves.

What it does

The Fluid Ease Pro pairs Thermo Fisher’s ClipTip technology, a mechanical attachment system that creates a consistent seal without the force of friction-fit designs, with an electronic control platform built around the touchscreen interface.

Launch SKUs span single-channel models from 0.5–10 μL through 20–1,000 μL; 8- and 12-channel models from 0.5–10 μL through 25–1,250 μL; and 16-channel models covering 0.5–10, 1–30 and 3–125 μL.

Thermo Fisher says the instrument offers one of the widest speed selections in the category, allowing fine-tuned aspiration and dispense control across different liquid viscosities. It supports up to five user profiles, shared preset protocols, custom calibration settings and a six-language interface. Protocol transfer runs through Bluetooth 5.0 and Thermo Fisher’s My Pipette Creator for FluidEase software.

Electronic tip ejection reduces the repetitive force required during extended pipetting sessions, addressing strain concerns documented in high-throughput pharma QC and academic workflows.

Why it matters

The shared protocol and multi-user features are not entirely new to Thermo Fisher’s lineup: the older E1-ClipTip already supported five user profiles and protocol transfer via Bluetooth, USB and Thermo Fisher Cloud. What the Fluid Ease Pro adds is the capacitive touchscreen workflow and an updated interface approach that the company argues lowers the barrier to correct protocol execution across operators.

For multi-site organizations running standardized assays, software-based protocol distribution reduces one source of inter-site variability, a concern that CROs and multinational pharma companies flag regularly during method transfer.

Major competing handheld electronic pipette lines use rocker, joystick, adjustment-wheel, or touch-wheel navigation rather than a full capacitive touchscreen. INTEGRA’s MINI 96 has offered a touchscreen since 2021, but that’s a portable benchtop 96-channel dispenser, not a handheld pipette, a different product category. Among handheld electronic pipettes specifically, Thermo Fisher’s first-to-market claim on a large capacitive touchscreen appears to hold.