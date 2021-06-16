Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers sustainably protect vaccines and other sensitive materials

The state-of-the-art Thermo Scientific TSX Series Ultra-Low Temperature (ULT) Freezers have been fully upgraded to include additional functionality to provide research, pharmaceutical manufacturing, clinical, biorepository and industrial laboratories with safeguards to deliver environmentally sustainable protection of materials, such as vaccines, cell culture media, biologics and reagents.

The advanced TSX Series ULT Freezers from Thermo Fisher Scientific are the only systems to offer an exterior illumination option that simplifies use by enabling quick visual inspection of freezer health status. The systems also include a frost management capability, which features an adjustable cabinet heater that minimizes frost and ice build-up, and enhanced cloud-connected, wireless monitoring functionality to maintain optimal storage conditions. Operating on Thermo Fisher’s powerful V-Drive technology with adaptive control, the TSX Series ULT Freezers are designed to detect high and low usage patterns and adjust compressor speeds accordingly, reducing energy usage without compromising performance.

Developed to limit environmental impact, the TSX Series ULT Freezers consume up to 70% less energy than conventional systems, and the systems use environmentally friendly, natural hydrocarbon refrigerants and water-blown foam insulation that comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Significant New Alternatives Policy (SNAP). The freezers emit less heat than other systems, further promoting sustainability and easing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) requirements in the laboratory. The systems are manufactured in an award-winning, zero waste-to-landfill facility.

“Driven by voice of customer and market demand, we have upgraded our flagship TSX Series ULT Freezers to provide superior reliability while operating in full alignment with current pressing sustainability requirements,” said Adam Carter, global product manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “These are also the first products in our cold storage portfolio to participate in the Accountability, Consistency and Transparency (ACT) Label program run by the non-profit My Green Lab, which aims to improve the sustainability of scientific research by providing clear, third-party verified information about the environmental impact of laboratory products to drive informed purchasing decisions.”

The TSX Series ULT Freezers are equipped with an intuitive touchscreen that features an easy-to-use wizard to simplify system set-up as well as effortless event logging, temperature mapping and data downloading. The screen is highly responsive even with latex gloves on. Additional ergonomic features that enable convenient repeat use include a comfortable door handle, eye-level touchscreen and shelf-level placement. The systems also minimize disruption of the work environment with a sound output of only 45.5 dBA, which is comparable to the sound of a home refrigerator. Moreover, the TSX Series ULT Freezers come with a five-year warranty for full parts and labor and another seven years for the compressor.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com/cold.