Water preservation cell promotes elimination of water-borne contaminants in lab incubators

Cell culture laboratories working with CO2 incubators and water baths can now benefit from a new product designed to help safeguard incubators from water-borne contaminants, saving scientists time and labor while reducing the need for hazardous chemical solutions.

When placed into any CO2 incubator water pan or laboratory water bath, the Thermo Scientific Aqua-Tec Water Preservation Cell provides continuous protection from waterborne microorganisms for up to six months. The 9.4-cm cell self-regulates to maintain adequate disinfecting concentration and effectiveness, regardless of water level, and is safe to handle without the need for harsh chemicals or special disposal protocols.

The Aqua-Tec Preservation Cell uses a silver metal catalyst and naturally occurring oxygen in water to create reactive oxygen species (ROS) that attack organic species and molecules in the water, breaking them down with a micro-electric potential of 800 mV. By helping to keep water clear from microbial growth, Aqua-Tec reduces the need for manual cleaning and disinfection, resulting in increased productivity while minimizing impacts on research and costly equipment downtime.

“Preventing growth of unwanted microbial contaminants is a key success factor in cell culture,” said Douglas Wernerspach, senior business director, laboratory products division at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “The Aqua-Tec Water Preservation Cell provides a convenient and environmentally friendly alternative to potentially toxic chemical germicides, delivering long-lasting efficacy, the assurance of regulatory compliance and simplified handling. Aqua-Tec can be a valuable tool in support of scientists’ daily battle to maintain both the cleanliness of CO2 incubator humidification systems and elimination of biofouling of water baths.”

The Aqua-Tec Preservation Cell was developed specifically for laboratory applications and designed to reduce the use and waste that is generated from traditional chemical disinfection methods. Each package contains four units, providing a total of two years of protection.

For more information, visit thermofisher.com/aquatec

This product is only available in the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.