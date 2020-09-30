R&D 100 Award winners announced in Mechanical/Materials category

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Finalist and winner logos are posted at: https://bit.ly/2GWVLEx
The winners of the remainder of the R&D 100 will be announced in one last virtual award presentations tomorrow:
Thursday, October 1st
Process/Prototyping
Software/Services
To register for the final virtual award ceremony, please visit this link. The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) time and is free of charge.
To see yesterday's winners in the Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories, visit this page. Additionally, the Special Recognition Award medalists are listed here.
This year’s R&D 100 Conference is also moving online, with three great speakers on November 5th, 12th and 19th. Conference attendance is free this year, but you must register to attend. For more information, please visit www.rd100conference.com and register today.
Mechanical/Materials category
A New Cobalt-Free Li-ion Battery Cathode Material
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Sparkz
Air Co. Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol
Air Company
Amanzi–ATS: Modeling Environmental Systems across Scales
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Bonded MetPreg™ Repair
Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd.
C2G: NETL’s Low-Cost Coal-to-Graphene Manufacturing Process
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Ramaco Carbon
Carbon Capture & Utilization through Reduction Electrolysis (Carbon CURE)
Idaho National Laboratory
Ceramic Ion Exchange Membranes
Membrion, Inc.
Cobalt-free laser-clad valve seat in fuel-flexible hybrid electric vehicles
Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.
Toyota Motor Corp.
(Continuously) Rotating Wind Turbine UAV Inspection System
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy
Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)
DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive Enables Next Generation Electronic Devices
Dow Performance Silicones
DOWSIL™ EI-2888 Primerless Silicone Encapsulant
Dow Chemical
Dye-sensitized cell (DSC) as Energy source Of Sensors, D-EOS
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Formosa Plastics Co., Ltd
ENGAGE™ 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers
Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics
High entropy alloy catalysts
University of Maryland
Johns Hopkins University
Laser Coating Removal Robot (LCR robot)
Southwest Research Institute
XYREC
NEOSEED® NR-8800 – durable water repellent (DWR) for textile
NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd.
Dow Performance Silicones
Networked Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte for Solid State Lithium-Ion Batteries, NAEPE
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
New Generation of Electrostatic Based Self-Cleaning Technology for Increasing Energy Yield from Dusty Solar Panels
Superclean Glass Inc.
Stony Brook University
OrganiCam: First camera for noncontact, nondestructive biodetection in remote environments and space
Los Alamos National Laboratory
University of Hawai’i
Overspray free paint application
PPG
Dürr Systems AG
Porous Graphitic Frameworks for Sustainable High-Performance Li-Ion Batteries
The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)
PPG Clean-Surface Technology™
PPG
RHOBARR™ 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board
The Dow Chemical Company
Self-Healing Cement
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Solar on the Move: All-Perovskite Tandem Technology Jump-Starts the Pursuit of Photovoltaic-Powered Vehicles
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) Using Hard and Soft Solid Electrolytes
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Montana State University
Superconducting MgB2 wire for high-efficiency electromagnets
Hitachi, Ltd.
KEK/CERN
Transforming the Production of Carbon Nanotubes using Carbon Dioxide
Vanderbilt University
SkyNano LLC
UltraPole™ NXT
Viance, LLC
DuPont Microbial Control
Ultrasound Nano Bubble Cold Brew Coffee and Tea Machine
Nano and Advanced Materials Institute
Severin Asia Limited
Versatile Method for Preparing Highly Effective Electro-catalyst for CO2 to Chemical Conversion
Argonne National Laboratory
Northern Illinois University
Tell Us What You Think!