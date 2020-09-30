R&D 100 Award winners announced in Mechanical/Materials category

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Finalist and winner logos are posted at: https://bit.ly/2GWVLEx

The winners of the remainder of the R&D 100 will be announced in one last virtual award presentations tomorrow:

Thursday, October 1st

Process/Prototyping

Software/Services

To register for the final virtual award ceremony, please visit this link. The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern (New York) time and is free of charge.

To see yesterday's winners in the Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories, visit this page. Additionally, the Special Recognition Award medalists are listed here.

This year’s R&D 100 Conference is also moving online, with three great speakers on November 5th, 12th and 19th. Conference attendance is free this year, but you must register to attend. For more information, please visit www.rd100conference.com and register today.

Mechanical/Materials category

A New Cobalt-Free Li-ion Battery Cathode Material

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Sparkz

Air Co. Carbon Dioxide Conversion to Ethanol

Air Company

Amanzi–ATS: Modeling Environmental Systems across Scales

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Bonded MetPreg™ Repair

Touchstone Research Laboratory, Ltd.

C2G: NETL’s Low-Cost Coal-to-Graphene Manufacturing Process

U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Ramaco Carbon

Carbon Capture & Utilization through Reduction Electrolysis (Carbon CURE)

Idaho National Laboratory

Ceramic Ion Exchange Membranes

Membrion, Inc.

Cobalt-free laser-clad valve seat in fuel-flexible hybrid electric vehicles

Toyota Central R&D Labs, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp.

(Continuously) Rotating Wind Turbine UAV Inspection System

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

Controllable Hydro-Reactive Magnesium Alloy

Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC)

DOWSIL™ EC-6601 Electrically Conductive Adhesive Enables Next Generation Electronic Devices

Dow Performance Silicones

DOWSIL™ EI-2888 Primerless Silicone Encapsulant

Dow Chemical

Dye-sensitized cell (DSC) as Energy source Of Sensors, D-EOS

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Formosa Plastics Co., Ltd

ENGAGE™ 11000 Polyolefin Elastomers

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

High entropy alloy catalysts

University of Maryland

Johns Hopkins University

Laser Coating Removal Robot (LCR robot)

Southwest Research Institute

XYREC

NEOSEED® NR-8800 – durable water repellent (DWR) for textile

NICCA Chemical Co., Ltd.

Dow Performance Silicones

Networked Amide Epoxy Polymer Electrolyte for Solid State Lithium-Ion Batteries, NAEPE

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

New Generation of Electrostatic Based Self-Cleaning Technology for Increasing Energy Yield from Dusty Solar Panels

Superclean Glass Inc.

Stony Brook University

OrganiCam: First camera for noncontact, nondestructive biodetection in remote environments and space

Los Alamos National Laboratory

University of Hawai’i

Overspray free paint application

PPG

Dürr Systems AG

Porous Graphitic Frameworks for Sustainable High-Performance Li-Ion Batteries

The Molecular Foundry, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab)

PPG Clean-Surface Technology™

PPG

RHOBARR™ 320 Polyolefin Dispersion for Paper and Board

The Dow Chemical Company

Self-Healing Cement

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Solar on the Move: All-Perovskite Tandem Technology Jump-Starts the Pursuit of Photovoltaic-Powered Vehicles

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Solid Lithium Battery (SLiB) Using Hard and Soft Solid Electrolytes

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Montana State University

Superconducting MgB2 wire for high-efficiency electromagnets

Hitachi, Ltd.

KEK/CERN

Transforming the Production of Carbon Nanotubes using Carbon Dioxide

Vanderbilt University

SkyNano LLC

UltraPole™ NXT

Viance, LLC

DuPont Microbial Control

Ultrasound Nano Bubble Cold Brew Coffee and Tea Machine

Nano and Advanced Materials Institute

Severin Asia Limited

Versatile Method for Preparing Highly Effective Electro-catalyst for CO2 to Chemical Conversion

Argonne National Laboratory

Northern Illinois University