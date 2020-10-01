R&D 100 Award winners announced in Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.
The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!
Finalist and winner logos are posted at: https://bit.ly/2GWVLEx
To see winners in the Analytical/Test and IT/Electrical categories, visit this page. And to see winners in the Mechanical/Materials category, visit this page. Additionally, the Special Recognition Award medalists are listed here.
This year’s R&D 100 Conference is also moving online, with three great speakers on November 5th, 12th and 19th. Conference attendance is free this year, but you must register to attend. For more information, please visit www.rd100conference.com and register today.
Process/Prototyping category
Binary Solvent Diffusion For Fabrication of Large Nanoparticle Supercrystals
Sandia National Laboratories
Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology
Oak Ridge National laboratory
Dynamic Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy Enables Low-Cost, High-Performance Solar Cells and Other Semiconductors Devices
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Electric Thermal Energy Storage – Key Element for the Energy Transition
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution
HP 3D Printing
Integrated Hydrogen Sensor/Separator Module Provides Long-Term Boost in Efficiency and Revenue in Solar Power Plants
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Acciona Solar Power, Inc.
Multi-burn Solid Rocket: Revolutionizing heritage technology to solve emerging space problems
Los Alamos National Laboratory
ReliaCoat Command Center: Autonomous Sensor Integration for Digital Thermal Spray Manufacturing
ReliaCoat Technologies, LLC
Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
TEPEZZA
Horizon Therapeutics plc
Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System For Optimal Distilled Spirits
Persedo LLC
Versatile Cold Spray
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
TTEC Thermoelectric Technologies
Software/Services category
A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound, iSCare
Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)
Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Johnson Controls
ICF
Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)
Idaho National Laboratory
CURENT LTB
CURENT Research Center
CyberPow: Cyber Sensing for Power Outage Detection
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
EW Test System (EWTS) for System Performance and Real Time Analysis (SPARTA)
Southwest Research Institute
FAST 3D Camera for optimized radiation dose and image quality in Computed Tomography
Siemens Healthineers AG
FOVEA (Forensic Video Exploitation and Analysis) Tool Suite
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate
Handheld Sensor for Screening Crop Quality
Ohio Soybean Council (OSC)
The Ohio State University (OSU)
High-density Evaluator of COTS Applications for Trust and Efficacy (HECATE)
Sandia National Laboratories
IDAES PSE Computational Platform
U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Carnegie Mellon University, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, University of Notre Dame, and West Virginia University
Keylime
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
LAVA: Large-Scale Vulnerability Addition
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
New York University, Northeastern University
M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID)
Kromek Group PLC
nanoHUB: Making simulation and data pervasive
Purdue University
University of California, San Diego
Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry
Institute for Information Industry
Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR)
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Regional Energy Deployment System 2.0
National Renewable Energy Laboratory
SeedMeLab – A branded data repository for teams
San Diego Supercomputer Center, University of California, San Diego
The Resilience Planning and Analysis Tool (RAPT)
Argonne National Laboratory
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination, and Evaluation)
Argonne National Laboratory
U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) Federal Protective Service (FPS)
Timely Randomization Applied to Commodity Executables at Runtime (TRACER)
MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Tracktable
Sandia National Laboratories
Tell Us What You Think!