R&D 100 Award winners announced in Process/Prototyping and Software/Services categories

Winners for the 2020 R&D 100 Awards in the Mechanical/Materials category have been announced by R&D World magazine. This renowned worldwide competition, now in its 58th year, received entries from 19 countries/regions. This year, the judging panel grew to include nearly 50 well-respected industry professionals across the globe, including new judges in places such as Australia, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

The Winners are listed below by category, and then alphabetically by submission name. Sincere congratulations to all of the winning teams!

Process/Prototyping category

Binary Solvent Diffusion For Fabrication of Large Nanoparticle Supercrystals

Sandia National Laboratories

Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology

Oak Ridge National laboratory

Dynamic Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy Enables Low-Cost, High-Performance Solar Cells and Other Semiconductors Devices

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Electric Thermal Energy Storage – Key Element for the Energy Transition

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Printing Solution

HP 3D Printing

Integrated Hydrogen Sensor/Separator Module Provides Long-Term Boost in Efficiency and Revenue in Solar Power Plants

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Acciona Solar Power, Inc.

Multi-burn Solid Rocket: Revolutionizing heritage technology to solve emerging space problems

Los Alamos National Laboratory

ReliaCoat Command Center: Autonomous Sensor Integration for Digital Thermal Spray Manufacturing

ReliaCoat Technologies, LLC

Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

TEPEZZA

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Ultrasonic Extraction-Reaction Process System For Optimal Distilled Spirits

Persedo LLC

Versatile Cold Spray

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

TTEC Thermoelectric Technologies

Software/Services category

A Smart-Care Solution for Chronic Wound, iSCare

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Johnson Controls

ICF

Crop Artificial Intelligence Quotient (Crop AIQ)

Idaho National Laboratory

CURENT LTB

CURENT Research Center

CyberPow: Cyber Sensing for Power Outage Detection

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

EW Test System (EWTS) for System Performance and Real Time Analysis (SPARTA)

Southwest Research Institute

FAST 3D Camera for optimized radiation dose and image quality in Computed Tomography

Siemens Healthineers AG

FOVEA (Forensic Video Exploitation and Analysis) Tool Suite

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate

Handheld Sensor for Screening Crop Quality

Ohio Soybean Council (OSC)

The Ohio State University (OSU)

High-density Evaluator of COTS Applications for Trust and Efficacy (HECATE)

Sandia National Laboratories

IDAES PSE Computational Platform

U.S. Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Carnegie Mellon University, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories, University of Notre Dame, and West Virginia University

Keylime

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

LAVA: Large-Scale Vulnerability Addition

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

New York University, Northeastern University

M2R2 CLLBC Multimode Radioisotope Identification Detector (RIID)

Kromek Group PLC

nanoHUB: Making simulation and data pervasive

Purdue University

University of California, San Diego

Production Decision Support System (PDSS) with Digital Twins Solution for Bicycle Industry

Institute for Information Industry

Rapid Analytics for Disaster Response (RADR)

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Regional Energy Deployment System 2.0

National Renewable Energy Laboratory

SeedMeLab – A branded data repository for teams

San Diego Supercomputer Center, University of California, San Diego

The Resilience Planning and Analysis Tool (RAPT)

Argonne National Laboratory

Federal Emergency Management Agency

Thermo Scientific Chromeleon 7.3 Chromatography Data System

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TIDE (Threat Identification, Determination, and Evaluation)

Argonne National Laboratory

U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS’s) Federal Protective Service (FPS)

Timely Randomization Applied to Commodity Executables at Runtime (TRACER)

MIT Lincoln Laboratory

Tracktable

Sandia National Laboratories