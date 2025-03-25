How machine learning found R&D World content that did 21x better than average while turning up a 17-year-old post on Ebola

In my pursuit to understand why certain themes consistently outperformed others, Google Analytics by itself was falling flat in helping uncover why certain articles soared while others stumbled. So I downloaded decades of data from Google Analytics and WordPress and loaded it into a Jupyter notebook and decided to use semantic clustering, a type of unsupervised machine learning that grouped articles based purely on linguistic and thematic similarities. After waiting sometimes to crunch the data, my eyes perked up when I found a cluster with content performing that seemed to perform 20.1× better than average. To be fair, while it captured some of the strongest recent performers, the 83 members it turned up were a hodge podge —one was a 17-year-old Ebola story from 2008. And some were so old they had no traffic data at all.
But there is clearly a signal here. Based on the items that did have data, Cluster 4 significantly outperforms all other clusters across several metrics:
- Unique visitors: Cluster 4 approximately 17.7 times more visitors per itemthan the next best cluster (Cluster 1).
- Total pageviews: As mentioned earlier, Cluster 4 generates about 17.9 times more pageviews than Cluster 1.
- Engagement time: Users spend a 2.6 times longer than the next highest.
In terms of themes, Cluster 4 included content on a range of subjects (full list below), including R&D, AI, science, solar, and computing. Below is a view of the clusters. Because they were clustered using embeddings (ModernBERT), to view them required using a technique to project high-dimensional semantic embeddings into a two-dimensional space. I used t-SNE for this. Claude 3.7 Sonnet helped with the coding and analyzing the data.
Why did the cluster turn up items with and without Google Analytics data? Because the clustering method doesn’t care about publication dates or pageviews; it looks strictly at the thematic signals in the headlines. It found an Ebola article, for instance because it asked a big, forward-looking question, mentioned potential global health crises, and used a cautionary tone. Those were similar to some of the items in our newer high-performers.
Clustering techniques like the t-SNE visualization shown could be valuable in a range of scientific research areas. In cancer research, for instance, clustering can identify patterns in gene expression data that differentiate cancer cells from normal cells.
Here are the items in the R&D World Cluster organized by theme.
Cluster 4: AI and computing
- How a ‘DOGE’ engineer (and former SpaceX intern) used AI to decode some of history’s oldest sealed scrolls
- The reality of humanoid robots: far from sci-fi but still a work in progress
- What Is Safe Superintelligence Inc., the AI RD outfit poised to be worth $20B?
- AI agents: The next big thing in science — eventually?
- Google: AI is more profound than fire and a key to the future of life science RD
- R&D Market Pulse: Amazon to build AI super computer; AI firms partner with Pentagon
- Coming soon to a computer near you — genAI that is actually good at math?
- Think AI is just fancy software? Or do you think you know better? Take this quiz to find out?
- Human-machine superintelligence can solve the world’s most dire problems
- Robot pets to rise in an overpopulated, tech-crazed world
- If Only A.I. Had a Brain—Engineers Model an Artificial Synapse After the Human Brain
- Machines beat us at our own game: What can we do?
- Cloud Computing: Pie in the sky?
- The Uber-Cloud Experiment: High Performance Technical Computing at Your Fingertips, the Next Utility?
Cluster 4: Space and astronomy
- Could a Milky Way supernova be visible from Earth in next 50 years?
- Milky Way’s center unveils supernova “dust factory”
- Antarctic soil sucks water from air: Could it happen on Mars?
- Surprise: Dwarf Galaxy Harbors Supermassive Black Hole
- Scientists at Work: Most Days in the Life of an Astronomer aren’t spent at Telescopes
- The water in your bottle might be older than the sun
- What the solar system looked like as a “toddler”
Cluster 4: Energy and sustainability
- RD 100 winner: Integrated hydrogen sensor/separator module provides boost in solar power plants
- Science at Work: Electric vs. conventional Vehicles – which are greener?
- Bioelectrochemical systems: Electricity generators of the future?
- World’s smallest electric car has four-“wheel”drive
- U.S. climate change envoy: China, U.S. working closer on deal
- Research: Sorghum should be in the mix as a biofuel crop
- “Smart windows” have potential to keep heat out, save energy
- Food vs. fuel: Is there surplus land for bioenergy?
- 3-D graphene: Solar power’s next platinum?
- The new allure of electric cars: Blazing-fast speeds
- Not in my backyard: U.S. sending dirty coal abroad
- Global solar photovoltaic industry is likely now a net energy producer
- Which fossil fuels must remain in the ground to limit global warming?
Cluster 4: Biology and medicine
- Methylene blue goes viral—but what is the RD backstory on this 150-year-old dye?
- Study: Good Yeast vs. Bad Yeast, the Differences Unveiled
- Joke-scan: MRI knows when a patient gets the punchline
- Team discovers how protein in teardrops annihilates harmful bacteria
- People are complicated, but their spit is ‘shockingly complex’
- DNA “glue” could be used to build tissues, organs
- New alloy for stents is more flexible, X-ray visible
- In the lab, engineer’s novel liquid provides a solid fix for broken bones
- The dance of the cells: A minuet or a mosh?
- The best offense against bacteria is a good defense
- Big, bad bacterium is an ‘iron pirate’
- When faced with some sugars, bacteria can be picky eaters
- UN: Ebola Kills 8,153 People in West Africa, Infects 20,650
Cluster 4: Materials science and physics
- Yooperlites, the glowing rocks that lit up internet searches
- Creating the best TV screen yet: Breakthrough in blue quantum dot technology
- COMBUSTION — Hitting on all cylinders…
- SUPERCOMPUTING — The real oxygen-23…
- Vanadium oxide bronze: A new material for the computing industry?
- First direct-diode laser bright enough to cut, weld metal
- Quantum particles at play: Game theory elucidates the collective behavior of bosons
- Physics Mystery Solved: Those Solitons are Really Vortex Rings
- Would a molecular horse trot, pace or glide across a surface?
- SUPERCOMPUTING — Ramping up realism…
- Diamonds are a quantum computer’s best friend
Cluster 4: Research and industry trends
- NSF Layoffs in 2025: Deep Budget Cuts Headed for U.S. Research Sector
- Trump launches DOGE Workforce Optimization Initiative: Impact on federal science agencies
- Who were 2024’s top patent and RD leaders in computing, pharma, medtech and beyond?
- Science data: the good, the bad, and the ugly
- Think it’s just tech? Layoffs up in several RD-heavy industries
- R&D Market Pulse: NVIDIA hits $37.5B in revenue; UK regulators tap brakes on AI oversight
- Global collaboration: Where does the U.S. stand with China?
- Peer-review science is taking off on Twitter, but who is tweeting what and why?
- Social Sciences researchers use supercomputers to amplify voices silenced by history
- U.S. health care: Does more spending yield better health?
- How to pick a college? Data crunchers hope to help
Cluster 4: Earth and environmental sciences
- Wet, Wild & Weird: Some Answers About Hurricane Matthew
- Scientists: Vibrant U.S. Marine Reserve Now a Coral Graveyard
- How do you feed 9 billion people?
- Did dinosaur-killing asteroid trigger largest lava flows on Earth?
- Earth’s crust was unstable in the Archean eon and dripped down into the mantle
- Water on the moon: It’s been there all along
- Superstorm Sandy shows climate change isn’t science fiction
- Under some LED bulbs whites aren’t “whiter than white”
