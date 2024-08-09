For six decades, the R&D 100 Awards have been a benchmark of achievement in science and technology, often referred to informally as “The Oscars of Innovation.” This year, we’re offering a new interactive experience, allowing you to explore the remarkable work of both winners and finalists across diverse fields. From advances in mechanical and material sciences to novel software and services, including special recognition for corporate social responsibility and green technologies, our database features more than 100 groundbreaking projects from nine countries pushing the boundaries of R&D. A panel of 56 prestigious industry experts selected the finalists and award winners. Featured in the list are renowned institutions like MIT Lincoln Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Also check out our separate roundup of our 2024 R&D 100 Professional Award Winners.

These winners of featured below will be formally awarded at the R&D 100 Awards Banquet at the Esmeralda Resort & Spa Indian Wells in Palm Springs, California, on November 21, 2024.